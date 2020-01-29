CACI International: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $79.2 million.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.11 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.
The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.
CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.91 to $12.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.
CACI International shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $267.17, an increase of 69% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI