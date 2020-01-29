1 arrested, 2 others sought in connection to man found killed in burning warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in custody and police are searching for two others in connection to a man who had been found shot to death in a burning warehouse in November 2019.
Police were called on Nov. 1 around 2:22 a.m. to a warehouse fire along Thurman Street. After the fire was put out, firefighters found Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, of Charles City, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last week, police charged Marquise J. Culpepper, 20, with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and arson. Police said he was already in custody for unrelated charges.
Additional charges against Culpepper are pending. He is expected back in court on Feb. 3.
Richmond police also have outstanding warrants for Roquanta R. Beard, 18, and Johntae D. Sauls, 18, in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information on the murder or the locations of Beard and Sauls is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.