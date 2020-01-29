ACLU of Virginia files sex discrimination complaint against Mechanicsville company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia filed a sex discrimination complaint against the Mechanicsville landscaping company, Garden Creations.
The ACLU of Virginia filed a complaint under the Virginia Human Rights Act (HRA) with the Virginia Attorney General’s Division of Human Rights to investigate the alleged discriminatory treatment and firing of Katherine Carline.
The ACLU says Carline was fired from her job as a horticulturist for Garden Creations in Mechanicsville over a text message shortly after reporting sexual harassment from a male co-worker.
Carline also claims she was not provided adequate access to use the restroom while working, which courts have held as a disparate impact on female employees.
According to a release from the ACLU, the complaint states that her employer decided to fire her rather than ensure her basic physical needs be met and that a woman could work in a male-dominated field free from harassment.
“The discrimination and retaliation Ms. Carline experienced at work demonstrates the need for a strong civil rights statute to protect people who face this kind of unfair treatment,” Nicole Tortoriello, ACLU-VA’s The Secular Society Women’s Advocacy Council, said. “No one should face the harassment Ms. Carline endured, and no one should have to wait until they are fired to be able to get help.”
The ACLU-VA filed its complaint with pro bono counsel Paul Falabella of Butler Royals, PLC.
