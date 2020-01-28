Tractor-trailer overturns, causes delays on I-295 N in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays in Henrico early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the off-ramp from Airport Drive to I-295 North.
It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, but the tractor-trailer was seen completely on its side on the off-ramp.
Officials say the crash caused a minor fuel spill, but it was quickly contained.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.
The off-ramp, as well as the North exit, remain blocked while crews clear the scene. Drivers should find an alternate route and expect delays.
It’s unknown when the ramp will reopen.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.