As schools look to solar, existing state law shuts down further development

Superintendent Peter Gretz had been working toward this moment since shortly after he arrived in Middlesex in July 2016. To him, the decision had been a no-brainer. Installing solar let the district be what he called “responsible stewards of natural resources.” The field of solar panels behind Middlesex Elementary offered hands-on education for students, especially after a local Boy Scout installed informational signage, while also providing an introduction to an emerging job sector in a county with little industry.