As schools look to solar, existing state law shuts down further development

When 2020 dawned, every school in rural Middlesex County on the Middle Peninsula was entirely powered by solar.
Superintendent Peter Gretz had been working toward this moment since shortly after he arrived in Middlesex in July 2016. To him, the decision had been a no-brainer. Installing solar let the district be what he called “responsible stewards of natural resources.” The field of solar panels behind Middlesex Elementary offered hands-on education for students, especially after a local Boy Scout installed informational signage, while also providing an introduction to an emerging job sector in a county with little industry.
And, perhaps most persuasively, the panels allowed Middlesex County Public Schools to reduce their energy costs by $50,000 in their first year of operation, with an estimated $4.7 million in avoided costs over the agreement’s lifetime.
“If it hadn’t been for a very obvious financial benefit, it would not have been feasible for us to go out and afford this technology,” said Gretz. “No small school division could afford to do that. I’m not sure large school divisions could justify the expense.”
But at virtually the same time that Middlesex was celebrating the conversion of its third and final school to solar, the door for other school districts around the commonwealth was quietly closing.
READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.