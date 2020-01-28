RRHA streamlining housing wait list

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be streamlining its housing waiting list, so officials say those interested will need to update their information.
Information for the waiting list will be available to be updated starting on Feb. 3.
“We want to encourage all of our current families and individuals on the waiting list to be proactive in updating their information. Streamlining our waiting list will allow for more efficient operations,” said CEO Damon Duncan in a release.
Waiting list applicants will receive an email reminder with their registration code. Those wishing to stay on the list will need to login and update their information.
All requests to stay on the list must be submitted no later than business hours on Feb. 25. Applicants who do not update by then will be removed from the waiting list.
For more information, call (804) 780-4361.
