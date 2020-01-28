Richmond International Airport sees record number of passengers in 2019

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport saw a new annual record number of passengers in 2019.
According to the airport, a new annual record of 4,379,663 passengers traveled through, passing last year’s numbers by 7.4 percent.
“Additionally, with a passenger traffic count of 381,767, December 2019 established a new December record, topping last year’s mark by 12.7 percent,” the airport said in a release.
Richmond International Airport reported 27 consecutive months of record traffic.
In 2019, the airport also saw an increase in total cargo, going up by 1.0 percent to 140 million pounds.
