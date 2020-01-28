Rams, Spiders part of millions mourning death of Kobe Bryant

Bryant hailed from Ardmore, Pennsylvania, and attended Lower Merion High School. Both VCU head coach Mike Rhoades and Spider lead man Chris Mooney are also natives of the Keystone State and crossed paths with the superstar when he was still in high school. Mooney was a counselor at La Salle’s basketball camp, where Bryant’s father was an assistant coach and would see Kobe around during the camp. Rhoades, meanwhile, recalls watching Bryant in the 1996 state championship game, and while the superstar dominated the contest, what stuck out the most to Rhoades was his one-on-one routine at halftime.