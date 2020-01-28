Orange County School Board unanimously votes to install solar panels

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School buildings in Orange County could soon get solar panels. The Orange County School Board unanimously voted on Monday to put solar panels on school buildings.
The initiative has been in the works for several years and will significantly cut costs and improve efficiency. Schools will be working with "secure futures" to carry out the project.
Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead said he is excited this step of the process is finally over. “You know, we worked so hard together to make sure we’re moving forward in the best direction possible for our students and our community and to be able to hash over the details for the past couple of years and see it all come together is exciting.”
It is uncertain when the project will start, but board members say installation could happen as early as this summer. The contract will be in effect for 25 years.
