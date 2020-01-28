News to Know for Jan. 28: City council wants to scrap Navy Hill project; Update on coronavirus in Virginia; Plus, a look at local crime

The easiest crime is still stealing from an unlocked vehicle. Police are trying to identify this person who went around Enon entering unlocked vehicles and taking the valuables left inside. These cars were in the homeowners' driveways. Please don't assume that if your vehicle is in your driveway, it's safe to leave it unlocked. Remove it and Lock it, or Lose it. If you have information on this suspect, please contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.