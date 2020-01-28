News to Know for Jan. 28: City council wants to scrap Navy Hill project; Update on coronavirus in Virginia; Plus, a look at local crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
If you missed yesterday’s beautiful afternoon, get outside today! It’ll be a seasonably chilly and dry pattern through Friday.
But, we’re watching the potential for a storm system for Saturday to bring rain.
A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays in Henrico early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. on the off-ramp from Airport Drive to I-295 North.
Officials say the crash caused a minor fuel spill, but it was quickly contained. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.
Police in Chesterfield need your help finding a missing 23-year-old man.
John Fergusson was last seen yesterday around Pocahontas state park. If you see him or know where he may be, call crime solvers at 804-748-0660.
In Richmond, a majority of the city council are in favor of scrapping the Navy Hill project and starting over.
Five members say they want the mayor to request new proposals and have all old bids for the $1.5 billion dollar project withdrawn despite the council spending over $200,000 on a third-party review of the project.
Board member Kristen Larson said there are concerns over public financing of the arena and fears the city would lose money on an unapprised property that would be handed over to developers.
"Our job is to serve the people. I’ve heard loud and clear from residents of the 4th District. They have had concerns about this from the beginning...We want to see this area developed but it needs to start and evolve in a different way,” Larson said.
Stoney called the resolution “laughable,” "ridiculous,” and “selfish.” He also says the council members haven’t been vocal with their concerns prior to taking this move.
Mayor Stoney is expcted to address the Navy Hill project during his State of the City address tonight. You can watch that live on nbc12.com and our Facebook page.
Richmond city council overwhelmingly approved a homeless shelter on the northside.
The salvation army had asked for a special-use permit for the bigger shelter in the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. They hope to move into the new building by next spring.
Police at the University of Richmond are increasing patrols, as they try to figure out who is behind racist graffiti found at three students’ dorm rooms.
“It’s unacceptable and it’s disgusting that we have people on this campus who really do not want us here,” said Gabbie Armon-Wickers, a freshman.
The university’s president called the racist messages “severely disturbing” - adding it won’t be tolerated on campus.
Police in Chesterfield want to know if you recognize a person caught on camera stealing from an unlocked vehicle.
Call crime solvers at 748-0660 if you know the person.
Police are reminding you to never leave your vehicle unlocked and don’t leave anything of value inside.
Investigators are trying to find out how a man’s body ended up in the middle of a street in Hopewell.
Police and first responders were called to Blackstone Avenue yesterday morning for reports of a man needing help. Crews arrived to find that man unresponsive and suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t said who he is.
Hopewell students are out of school for a second day, after the recent boil water notice.
But the good news for residents - that advisory has now been lifted. Though you’re still recommended to flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains first. Also, run your cold water faucet for 3 to 5 minutes.
New details in the possible coronavirus in Virginia: the person being tested for the disease is a student at George Mason University.
In a statement, the university says the student does not live on campus and is self-isolating while awaiting test results.
Some students at GMU are now wearing masks around campus as a precaution.
This comes after the results for two central virginia patients came back negative for the coronoavirus.
Meanwhile, the U.S. is now warning everyone, if you don’t have to go to China, don’t! The country has cut off all transportation to 17 cities, effectively quarantining 50 million people, as it tries to keep the virus from spreading further.
Happening today in Richmond, a hearing for President Trump’s travel ban that was put in place in 2017, banning travel from many predominantely muslim countries.
On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond is scheduled to hear arguments in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the ban.
The former national security adviser alleges in a new book that Trump tied the suspension of security aid to Ukraine to political investigations, something the president and his lawyers insisted never happened.
On Monday, Trump’s attorneys, including high-profile lawyers Ken Starr and Dershowitz, launched a historical, legal and political attack on the entire impeachment process.
Republicans are to conclude their arguments Tuesday. Watch it live here and on our Facebook page.
Restaurant Bar Louie in Short Pump is now closed for good.
The restaurant posted on Facebook that Jan. 25 was their last day in business. This comes after the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy Monday and closed dozens of locations.
Bar Louie said the remaining restaurants will operate in the “normal course of business” and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.

