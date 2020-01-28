Man faces multiple charges of assault, including on officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces multiple charges of assault, including on law enforcement officers, after a fight Monday night.
Henrico officers responded to a business around 8 p.m. Monday along the 12300 block of Gayton Road for a report of a fight in progress.
“While officers were responding, additional information was received that the suspect was being held down by other community members,” police said.
Upon arriving at the scene, one officer said Peter De La Cruz, 49, approached her with “balled fists in an aggressive manner causing the officer to react by pushing him away.”
Police said De La Cruz was belligerent and uncompliant to officers’ commands.
“The preliminary investigation revealed Mr. De La Cruz was asking customers to purchase alcohol,” police said.
According to police, an employee at the business told De La Cruz to leave and that’s when he allegedly punched the clerk and another community member.
De La Cruz was taken to the hospital for medical care and then booked at the Henrico jail. He faces two counts of assault on law enforcement, two counts of assault and drunk in public. He is being held without bond.
