Man convicted of killing VSP special agent suing jail

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - The man who shot and killed a Virginia State Police special agent has filed a lawsuit against the jail where he’s being held for $1.75 million.
Travis Ball was convicted of killing Virginia State Police special agent Mike Walter and was sentenced in 2018 to 36 years in prison.
According to court documents, Ball alleges that he’s not getting the mental health treatment he needs and that he’s being physically mistreated - including having to shower with clothes on.
This comes just weeks after Ball was accused of using a shank to stab another inmate in December.
He has just under 35 years left on his current sentence, and a trial on a federal charge is scheduled for late February.
If he’s convicted on that charge, he faces an additional ten years in prison.
