Historic African American Evergreen Cemetery is celebrating Black History Month with a twist

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend is the start of Black History month, and all month-long the Historic Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the final resting place of such Civil Rights giants like Maggie Walker and John Mitchell Jr.
The Historic African American Evergreen Cemetery is 60 acres of land that Genifer Ross and Kelly Pratt from the Enrichmond Foundation (Stewards of Historic East End and Evergreen) are dedicated to preserving.
“The main reason that we’re out here doing all this cleaning is to reconnect families,” said Genifer Ross.
The cemetery is the resting place for many of Richmond's African American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries.
“The most well-known is Maggie Walker, we also have John Mitchell Jr., James H. Hayes, and Sarah Garland Boyd Jones,” said Enrichmond Foundation contractor, Kelly Pratt.
In order to keep this place clean, the Enrichmond Foundation says it takes several hands to help.
“We can’t do that with all these acres without assistance,” said Ross.
So the cemetery is calling on you - the public - to help.
“This is a perfect opportunity for people to come out and actually reach out to your community and help us as we begin to rebuild,” said Ross.
To get involved, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.