Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MONTREAL (AP) — Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 for their fourth straight win. Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie had two assists. Washington was without star forward Alex Ovechkin. Braden Holtby made 31 saves and improved to 14-2-2 in his career against Montreal. Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price stopped 36 shots.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 152-133. Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Kobe Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well. De'Andre Hunter added 25 points for the Hawks, who set a season scoring high. Bradley Beal had 40 points for the Wizards.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame Baltimore Oriole Eddie Murray will join Maryland officials to highlight a new program to enable tax filers to sign up for health care on their tax returns. The baseball great is scheduled to lead off an event in Baltimore with Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson on Monday, as well as Comptroller Peter Franchot. Murray also will star in a radio ad about the program. The Maryland General Assembly created the program last year to make it easier for uninsured Maryland residents to learn about their options and sign up for insurance by checking a box on their tax returns.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Norfolk State routed Florida A&M 95-67 night to win its sixth straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Association game. Joe Bryant Jr. scored 15 points and made four assists and four steals for the Spartans, who shot 58% in the first half and led 42-23 at halftime. Steven Whitley added 11 points and two steals and Kashaun Hicks had nine points with five rebounds. Rod Melton Jr. scored 14 points and made four assists for the Rattlers (6-12, 4-3), who finished shooting 39% (25 of 57). MJ Randolph had 13 points with four assists and four steals. Evins Desir scored 11 points and Nasir Core had 10.