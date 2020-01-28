Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame Baltimore Oriole Eddie Murray will join Maryland officials to highlight a new program to enable tax filers to sign up for health care on their tax returns. The baseball great is scheduled to lead off an event in Baltimore with Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson on Monday, as well as Comptroller Peter Franchot. Murray also will star in a radio ad about the program. The Maryland General Assembly created the program last year to make it easier for uninsured Maryland residents to learn about their options and sign up for insurance by checking a box on their tax returns.