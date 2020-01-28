Girl Scout Cookie season starts now through March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Girl Scout Cookie season has started and will run for nine weeks through the month of March.
Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia will build business and life skills as they earn money to power leadership opportunities and adventures.
Thousands of girls in 30 counties and six cities in central Virginia will be walking through their neighborhoods and setting up cookie booths at local stores.
“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping to power new, unique and beneficial experiences for girls — experiences that broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills and launch them into a lifetime of leadership,” Molly T. Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, said. “And proceeds stay local. That means you’re not only supporting girls but also supporting your community while helping build the next generation of female entrepreneurs. That’s game-changing!”
This year’s cookie season theme is “Chase Your Adventures”.
Nine varieties of cookies are available from Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot and Caramel Chocolate Chip.
Cookies cost $4 except for Caramel Chocolate Chip, which costs $5 dollars and is gluten and nut-free.
To find locations that girl scout cookies are being sold, click here.
