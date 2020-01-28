Girl Scout Cookie season starts now through March

“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping to power new, unique and beneficial experiences for girls — experiences that broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills and launch them into a lifetime of leadership,” Molly T. Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, said. “And proceeds stay local. That means you’re not only supporting girls but also supporting your community while helping build the next generation of female entrepreneurs. That’s game-changing!”