First rabies case of 2020 confirmed in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The first rabies case of 2020 has been confirmed in Henrico.
On Jan. 24, Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 7800 block of Meherrin Road for rabies exposure.
A dog had fought with a raccoon in the owner’s yard.
The injured raccoon escaped and died from its injuries on an adjoining property.
The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab and was tested positive for rabies.
The dog that was involved received rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner’s home.
There were no additional animals or humans exposed.
Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community.
To report any abnormal wildlife behavior or possible rabies exposure, contact the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.
