County leaders look to legalize short-term rentals

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico leaders are looking at a proposal which would legalize short-term rentals in the County.
Currently these rentals, which include Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway, are illegal for operation in Henrico, but that could soon change.
Tuesday the Board of Supervisors will look at a proposed ordinance to make short-term rentals legal, but with certain regulations.
"The lodging industry wanted everyone to be treated fairly,” said Henrico Director of Planning Joe Emerson.
Since the popularity of short-term rentals like Airbnb popped up over the last six years, local governments have been playing catch up.
“At various times we had between 200 and 300 operators, and quite honestly we had a few complaints but not many honestly,” Emerson said.
According to County employees, most of the current illegal operators are only renting out a room or two in homes, not necessarily entire houses; but the physical act is still illegal.
Henrico County leaders believe they have developed a plan to regulate these rentals.
Under the proposed ordinance each operator would have to register their short-term rental with the County for an annual fee of $200.
“The intent is that you’re charging the cost of providing the registry and providing the use,” Emerson said.
“I think they (operators) would be okay with it because they’re going to make that money back by renting out their house,” said Danan Carter, who works in Henrico.
If the operator does not register their rental they could face a penalty of $500 for each violation.
The operator would also have to pay a transient occupancy tax of 8% of the rental charge, which is uniform Countywide.
“It’s a fee that’s already applied to anyone who’s doing the allowed short-term use in the County which are hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts,” Emerson said.
Per the ordinance, “short-term rental” is defined as renting a home, or space in a home, for less than 30 days at a time. They would be allowed only at the homeowner’s primary residence.
“Buying a house for the purpose of short-term rentals would not be permitted,” the County said.
The ordinance would also limit where these rentals could operate. Apartments, town-homes, and urban mixed-used developments, like Libbie Mill, would not be permitted to operate short-term rentals.
“Short-term rentals would be allowed in the one-family residence districts (R-0 through R-4),” the summary of the draft regulations stated.
However, not everyone is on board with it.
“I feel like there are so many people coming and going and Airbnb doesn’t do nearly as good of a job of researching the people coming in and going out,” said Becca Ott. “I do feel like it changes the dynamic of a neighborhood."
Some Homeowners Associations have already prohibited these rentals in their neighborhoods, and more are expected to do so.
"They are pursuing through their neighborhood associations prohibition of short-term rentals,” Emerson said. “Some are not as concerned and know they have folks operating short-term rentals and they're perfectly fine with that."
The registry and transient occupancy tax parts of the ordinance will be discussed Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
There, Supervisors are expected to approve the introduction of the ordinance to move it forward to hold a public hearing on Feb. 25 to discuss the proposal, including an amendment to the zoning ordinance to regulate these short-term rentals.
Under the zoning ordinance, County leaders will look at the difference between “hosted” and “unhosted” stays.
“Hosted” short-term rentals are defined as a homeowner living in the house and renting a room or two, as in the traditional bed and breakfast inn. If the homeowner is out of town and renting the whole house in their absence, that is an “unhosted” rental.
The zoning ordinance amendment further breaks down the regulations for “hosted” and “unhosted” rentals.
Hosted short-term rental would be allowed with no special zoning approval under the following circumstances:
- The rental is in the principal dwelling, and
- The lot has at least 80 feet of frontage on a public street, and
- There are no more than six renters at any time, and
- The total number of days per year does not exceed 60.
A conditional use permit must be obtained if the owner wants to rent for:
- Any unhosted stays, or
- Any rental in a guest house, or
- Any rental of a lot with less than 80 feet of public street frontage, or
- Any rental to more than six renters, or
- If the total number of days per year exceeds 60.
The Board of Zoning Appeals may approve or deny the conditional use permit based on the specific circumstances of the request.
“The County notifies the neighbors and holds a public hearing, so the neighbors will be aware of the proposed short-term rental and will have an opportunity to express their support or opposition,” the draft said.
“Our efforts were how do we accommodate this issue because we do have a lot of good operators out there,” Emerson said. “The neighborhoods are accepting of it, we’re not getting complaints, so how do we create a process whereby all these folks are legal.”
Over the last few years, County leaders have talked to other localities in the Commonwealth and across the country to figure out a regulation which would work best.
“We feel like what we’ve proposed is consistent with what other communities are doing,” Emerson said. “We might not be quite as strict in some areas, and we might not be quite as lenient in some areas, but we think what the Planning Commission has sent forward to the Board is a good balance.”
In 2019, the County held a series of meetings after concerns over the short-term rental issue.
Residents will be able to voice their concerns about the ordinance at the public hearing on Feb. 25. A location and time has not yet been scheduled.
If the Board approves all aspects of the proposal (zoning ordinance, registry implementation and the tax amendment), it would go into effect July 1, 2020.
