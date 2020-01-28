Chesterfield LIVE! music festival returns in May

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will return once again on May 9 for a day filled with family-friendly fun and music.
The free event is hosted by Chesterfield County in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.
Featured acts include the Richmond Symphony, jazz ensemble Good Shot Judy and the R&B and soul band En’Novation.
In addition to the music, there will be a children’s play area, vendors and food trucks.
The festival will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds with gates opening at 2 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended and no pets are allowed.
