Amtrak offering discounts for ‘National Plan Your Vacation Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering discounts for National Plan Your Vacation Day.
From Jan. 28 through Jan 30, Amtrak is offering 30 percent off for its “Plan Your Vacation Day” sale.
For example, a trip from Richmond to Washington D.C would be just $19.
Customers can also take advantage of Saver Fare, which offers 25 percent off travel that’s booked 14 to 21 days in advance. With Share Fares, bring more tickets and you can get more off, and with Kid Fares, one child is eligible to receive a 50 percent discount with each non-discounted fare-paying adult.
For those traveling between Feb. 16 and May 31, customers can receive 30 percent off of Amtrak travel on the Northeast Regional, Acela, Downeaster, Carolinian, Piedmont, Keystone, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Maple Leaf, Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen.
Amtrak encourages customers to download the Amtrak app for easy booking and travel updates.
