With Virginia’s final ratification, ERA fight advances

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) - Virginia has officially become the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
State lawmakers made history earlier this month when each chamber of the General Assembly separately approved ratification resolutions.
On Monday, the House and Senate took the final procedural step of signing off on each other’s measures. That action took place with women presiding over both chambers.
“Women who have been discriminated in this country for centuries, you know it is long past time to end it, and this is a historic day and I couldn’t be prouder to be a Virginian,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.
Virginia’s ratification opens a new chapter in the nearly century-long push to get the amendment added to the Constitution.
“This is a 100-year project. It’s outrageous. We should be mad about it. We should think about all the denied opportunities, but I hope it just makes us fight harder, do better and make this country the country it should be for equality and justice,” Feminist Majority Foundation President Eleanor Smeal said.
Many legal scholars expect courts to settle the issue. One reason why is that a ratification deadline set by Congress expired decades ago.
