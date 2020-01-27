Virginia swimming and diving take down UNC Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA swimming and diving are hosting NC State and UNC Chapel Hill this weekend, both dual meets.
The Cavaliers enter the weekend with the women ranked 6th and the men’s team ranks 17th.
On Friday, January 24th the women’s division defeated the Wolfpack, as for the men they’re looking to bounce back from their loss.
Today the 'Hoos are up against the Tarheels.
In the women’s division the 'Hoos beat UNC with an overall score of 171.5- 125.5. The men’s team defeated the Tarheels 181-118 overall.
