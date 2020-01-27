Students to hold hot chocolate stand to help animals affected by wildfires

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students in an afterschool program called, “Hub” at Richmond Montessori School, will hold a hot chocolate stand for classmates and staff.
The hot chocolate stand is intended to raise funds for animals and response teams affected by the horrible bushfires in Australia.
The students have planned, publicized and prepared to host the Hot Chocolate Stand on the school’s North Campus, located at 501 N. Parham Road, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30 during recess time from 12:25-1 p.m.
Hot chocolate will cost 75 cents or $1 to add a large marshmallow.
The group has taken turns visiting each classroom to share their research and build excitement for the hot chocolate stand.
All of the proceeds collected from this sale will go directly to the Australia Wildlife Zoo Hospital.
“The students are really excited about this and it has been so incredible watching them take ownership of this process,” says Shanthi Wickramasinghe, assistant teacher. “From writing the proposal to scheduling the hot chocolate stand and researching, it has been a learning process for us all!”
