Police investigating after suspect wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed by someone wearing a “Scream” mask.
Police were called just before 8 p.m. to a buisness in the 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a robbery.
Officers said a person wearing a “Scream” mask went inside, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The robber then got away on foot heading toward Westwood Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber was last seen wearing the mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and black gloves.
Police are investigating the robbery as possibly being connected to related robberies where the suspect wore the same mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
