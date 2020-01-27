News to Know for Jan. 27: Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash; 3 possible cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 3 area school districts closed today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Need to catch up after the weekend? Here’s the news you need to know to start your week.
One of the greatest basketball players to ever take the court is gone, and the world is mourning.
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to multiple reports. Bryant was 41 years old.
The crash happened in the hills above Calabasas, Calif. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. All nine people aboard the helicopter died, according to officials.
Bryant won five NBA championships during his 20-year career, all with the Lakers. He was named the league MVP in 2008 and was an 18-time All-Star.
Fans from all over the world - including here in RVA - reacted to his untimely deaths with tributes on social media.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is currently investigating three potential cases of the virus, two in central Virginia, and one in the Northern regions.
Specific details about these patients will not be provided and public health is working closely with the patients and anyone else who was in close contact so they can prevent the spread of illness.
The Virginia Department of Health is reminding Virginia residents that there are steps you can take to prevent respiratory illness, like influenza (flu) and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia.
This includes getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.
Today in Richmond, all schools will be closed, as nearly 700 teachers plan to participate in the Fund our Future rally at the Capitol.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said he made the closure decision since the district couldn’t find enough substitutes. Teachers will join the Virginia Education Association for the noon rally at the Capitol bell tower. They’re calling on lawmakers to increase funding for schools and better pay for teachers.
Virginia America Water Company says an electrical issue at their treatment facility is causing low water pressure. Residents are asked to boil their water until further notice. Bottled water will be handed out today at Hopewell High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico Public Schools are also closed due to a student holiday and staff clerical day.
Tonight in Chesterfield, the school board starts district meetings, where parents can share their thoughts about next year’s budget proposal.
Tonight’s Dale District meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bird High School on Courthouse Road.
It will get a little cooler over the next several days with little or no rain in sight. The next storm potential isn’t until Saturday!
One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Richmond. It happened at Rosement Road and Warwick.
Luckily, the driver is expected to be okay... but as you can see, the car was heavily damaged.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night.
Chesterfield Police report that a pick-up truck was traveling Northbound on Claypoint Rd. when the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle.
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week. His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses.
The stakes over witness testimony at the trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national security adviser John Bolton appears to undercut a key defense argument.
The 2020 Grammy Awards was filled with tributes to Los Angeles icons as the night honored and celebrated the lives and legacies of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won his first Grammy posthumously Sunday.
Billie Eilish won album of the year and record of the year to cap a dominant night of five victories at the Grammy Awards.
The 18-year-old Eilish won album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and record of the year for “Bad Guy.” Her album beat a group of nominees that included Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Ariana Grande.
