The New Kent Sheriff’s Office present the Kip Kephart Foundation Citizenship Award winners

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is proud to present the three selections for the New Kent Sheriff’s Office/Kip Kephart Foundation Citizenship Awards.
Each year one student from the New Kent Middle School 8th Grade, G. W. Watkins Elementary School 5thGrade, and New Kent Elementary School 5th Grade is chosen by the school staff for being the shining example of citizenship within their respective school.
This year the award winners were:
- New Kent Middle School - Ms. Aisling Sophia Guiterrez
- G.W. Watkins Elementary School - Ms. Kaydence Coleen Elbourn
- New Kent Elementary School - Mr. Owen Chen
Each award winner received a $100 check from the Kip Kephart Foundation, a certificate from the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, in addition to their name on a plaque that will stay at the school.
Congratulations to each winner for being chosen and thank you for your acts of citizenship.
