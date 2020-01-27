Man arrested after crashing into brick wall, leading deputies on chase

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested after crashing into a brick wall and leading Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase.
On Jan. 24 around 3:47 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle drive over the fog line along Butler Road while on patrol. The deputy tried pulling the vehicle but it kept going.
“The deputy then observed the vehicle pull into a church parking lot and the deputy parked alongside the suspect vehicle. As the deputy exited his vehicle, the suspect reversed his vehicle and crashed into a brick wall,” a release said.
The suspect drove away onto Route 1 towards Warrenton Road. The deputy then chased after the driver.
Just ahead of the Interstate 95 on-ramp, deputies conducted a rolling roadblock and the driver slowed down. Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle had a rear flat tire, began to fishtail and then hit the deputy’s vehicle.
“The deputy’s cruiser then made contact with the driver’s side rear door area of the suspect vehicle and it came to a stop,” a release said.
Deputies then arrested Michael Mitter, 27, of Stafford.
After searching his vehicle, deputies found a bag containing digital scales, cash, and a substance consistent with marijuana. Pills were also found in the vehicle.
Mitter is charged with driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, felony eluding, hit and run, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances, refusal, driving revoked and reckless driving. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
