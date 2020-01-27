Richmond fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fans around Richmond are reacting to the sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant.
Jack Weisbrod has been a Kobe fan for 15 years.
“Shocked... I didn’t believe it when someone first told me and I’ve been checking my phone, and kept refreshing my phone because it didn’t seem like it was real,” Weisbrod said.
Even though Jack Gerstenmaier is a Lebron fan, the tragic news shocked him just as bad.
“It’s bigger than basketball when you realize an icon like that can die at any moment,” Gerstenmaier said. “It’s very sad, it’s heartwrenching and my heart goes out to that family."
As the world learned about the loss of a legend and his daughter Gianna, social media filled with tributes from former teammate Shaq, Magic Johnson, former president Barack Obama, and many others, to the Laker great.
“The fact that a legend died that just hits hard to know that and he’s so young and he has a family and that is heartwrenching,” Phoebe McClernon said.
“It just puts everything into perspective that anything can happen, and tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” Jack Weisbrod said.
Kobe is known for his mamba mentality as well as a mindset that’s strong and always wanting to endure and conquer.
Now in the untimely death of Kobe Bryant, his family needs us all to have a “Mamba Mentality".
