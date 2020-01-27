Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRAVEL BAN-LAWSUIT
Three years later, Trump travel ban heads back to court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump's travel ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries is headed back to a federal appeals court, three years after it was first imposed. On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond is scheduled to hear arguments in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the ban. The appeals court is being asked to decide whether a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss the lawsuits, despite a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the ban has a “legitimate grounding in national security concerns."
HUMANE SOCIETY SUED
Virginia woman sues animal shelter over bite to her finger
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has sued a humane society that she says didn’t properly restrain a caged dog that bit her finger. The Virginian-Pilot reports that 55-year-old Marie Franco-Wisnewski of Portsmouth is seeking $240,000 in damages, plus costs and interests, from the Portsmouth Humane Society. In court documents, the attorney who represents the shelter says the lawsuit should be dismissed. He argues that Franco-Wisnewski was negligent and that the dog’s presence was “open and obvious.” The lawsuit says Franco-Wisnewski suffers numbness and pain from the attack in October 2018.
VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING
Reunion site named after hero of Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The post office where survivors reunited after a mass shooting in a Virginia Beach government office building has been named after the man who gave his own life for his co-workers. The Virginian-Pilot reported that a plaque was unveiled Friday honoring Ryan Keith Cox at the post office that now bears his name. In interviews, Cox’s co-workers have said he ushered women into a room and told them to barricade the door. Cox then left to see if anyone else needed help. The gunman and shot and killed him soon after that. He was one of 12 people killed in the mass shooting May 31.
SOLAR POWER
Applachian Power Co. renews search for solar projects
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — More than a year after requesting proposals for large-scale solar farms, Appalachian Power Co. is still searching for projects. The utility issued its call for solar farms in November 2018. Appalachian Power said in a news release that it recently renewed that request when the first round “did not result in any viable projects." The Roanoke Times reports that Appalachian said it is looking to buy projects that will produce up to 200 megawatts — enough to power more than 30,000 homes. A 2018 law requires Appalachian to construct or acquire solar generation projects capable of producing at least 200 megawatts by July 1, 2028.
FATAL TRUCK PLUNGE
Widow sues over NC trucker's death in Chesapeake Bay plunge
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The widow of a North Carolina truck driver who died when his rig plunged off Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in 2017 is suing for $6 million. The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit filed by Billie Jo Chen against the CBBT says the bridge-tunnel’s own wind and gauge policy should have prohibited Joseph Chen from crossing the bridge. Attorneys with Pender & Coward, the Virginia Beach firm representing the CBBT, did not respond to interview requests from The Virginian-Pilot. Filings in Northampton County Circuit Court show the CBBT is claiming sovereign immunity, which typically protects governmental entities from negligence lawsuits.
CAMPAIGN EMBEZZLEMENT
7-year sentence imposed for theft from campaign, others
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former lawyer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1.6 million from groups including the campaign fund of Virginia's Democratic Senate majority leader, Richard Saslaw. Seventy-one-year-old David H. Miller of Fairfax was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. A jury convicted Miller on fraud and other counts last year. Prosecutors say he embezzled not just from Saslaw's campaign but also a Canadian business and an autism organization. Miller's wife, Linda Wallis, was Saslaw's campaign treasurer. She was sentenced to nearly five years for her role in the scheme. The embezzlement from Saslaw's campaign exceeded $650,000.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-GUN-LAWS
Virginia House advances gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures less than a week after tens of thousands of pro-gun advocates from around the country rallied at the state Capitol. But the bills did not include a proposed assault weapon ban, a top priority for Gov. Ralph Northam and one that's drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates. A Democratic-led House committee voted Friday for several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. Those bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month and universal background checks on gun purchases.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Veterans group: Lawsuit prompts Pentagon to reopen database
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group says the Pentagon will reopen a records database that helps service members to appeal a less-than-honorable discharge. The National Veterans Legal Services Program had sued the Defense Department over a lack of access to the database. It contains decisions by military review boards that grant or deny a veteran’s discharge appeal. Veterans study those decisions in hopes of building successful arguments of their own. The veterans group said Friday that the Pentagon has agreed to make almost all of the records available by the end of March. Veterans can lose some or all of their benefits depending on the their discharge.