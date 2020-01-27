Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU nominated by USA Today for ‘Best New Museums’

The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at VCU has been nominated by a panel of judges for USA Today’s ‘Best New Museums’.
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 27, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at VCU has been nominated by a panel of judges for USA Today’s ‘Best New Museums’.

The ICA opened in April of 2018 and highlights every medium through a changing lineup of exhibitions, live performances and film screenings.

The ICA’s current exhibition is the “Provocations” series, by Guadalupe Maravilla, who at the age of eight-years-old, immigrated to the United States from El Salvador in order to escape the Salvadoran Civil War.

People can vote once a day for the run of the contest until Feb. 17 by clicking here. The winners will be announced on Feb. 28.

