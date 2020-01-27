‘I fell to the floor in absolute disgust’: Racist graffiti discovered at University of Richmond

…We will not tolerate members of our community being targeted for harassment based on their identities. We must come together as a community to denounce racist actions and to support and embrace members of our community who are subject to such conduct. I am working closely with the Bias Resource Team and other campus officials to help ensure those affected get the support they need, to respond fully to this incident otherwise, and to continue to work to make our campus a place where all people are welcome and secure.”