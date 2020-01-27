Hopewell police investigating death of man found in roadway

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating a death after the body of a man was found in a roadway.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue around 8:30 Monday morning. When they arrived, an adult man was found with head trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the man who died is being held until the family is notified.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Anyone with information on the death should call the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.