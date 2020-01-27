Homicide suspect found by RPD K-9 unit Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Deon Thomas, 19, of Richmond was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the RPD K-9 Unit and 2nd Precinct officers.
Thomas was arrested Sunday evening. He was a homicide suspect.
The Richmond Police K-9 unit found Thomas hiding in a residence on the city’s southside.
Thomas was arrested back on Dec. 5, for robbery in relation to the homicide that occurred in a convenience store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike November 30, 2019, in which clerk Ashraf H. Mahasees was shot and killed.
Thomas was released last Thursday, Jan. 23rd from the Richmond Justice Center prior to being served with the Multi-jurisdictional Grand Jury indictment for murder.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.