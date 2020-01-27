Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 152-133. Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Kobe Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well. De'Andre Hunter added 25 points for the Hawks, who set a season scoring high. Bradley Beal had 40 points for the Wizards.