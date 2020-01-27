Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Smith made a layup with 14.5 seconds left to help No. 17 Maryland rally for a 77-76 victory at Indiana. The Terrapins trailed 76-70 with 85 seconds to play before finishing the game on a 7-0 run. Smith had a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Indiana had a chance to win it with a short jumper from Trayce Jackson-Davis in the waning seconds. But the ball bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 16 points.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday. Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime. Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left. But Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it. Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who didn't have injured top scorer Brandon Childress.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 152-133. Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Kobe Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well. De'Andre Hunter added 25 points for the Hawks, who set a season scoring high. Bradley Beal had 40 points for the Wizards.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 20 Maryland defeated 22nd-ranked Northwestern 70-61 Sunday in a duel between Big Ten contenders. Taylor Mikesell scored 14, and Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson had 13 points apiece for the Terrapins. Maryland took charge with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats closed to 48-46. Lindsey Pulliam scored 20 for the Wildcats, who came in with a five-game winning streak and a share of first place with Iowa.