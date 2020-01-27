Forecast: A calm and seasonable week

By Andrew Freiden | January 27, 2020 at 4:07 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 4:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will get a little cooler over the next several days with little or no rain in sight. We’re watching low potential for a storm system for Saturday.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, especially far southern VA. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers but signs pointing to the system staying to our south. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

