Chesterfield Police investigating crash that killed pickup truck driver

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 8:59 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Claypoint Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Chesterfield Police report that a pick-up truck was traveling Northbound on Claypoint Rd. when the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle.

The driver, whose name is being withheld at this time, was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police will continue their investigation into this crash.

