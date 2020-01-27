Chesterfield Police investigating crash that killed pickup truck driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash.
The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Claypoint Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Chesterfield Police report that a pick-up truck was traveling Northbound on Claypoint Rd. when the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle.
The driver, whose name is being withheld at this time, was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police will continue their investigation into this crash.
