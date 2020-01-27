Altria Theater will host Southern Soul Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Altria Theater will host the Southern Soul Music Festival this summer.
The festival will be at the Altria Theater on July 18 at 8 p.m.
Southern Soul was popular in the 1960′s and 1970′s but has had a resurgence in the most recent years.
The festival will offer a combination of blues, country, early rock and roll and a gospel presence.
Performances will be by Tucka, Pokey Bear, Calvin Richardson, Roy C., Sir Charles Jones and Ronnie Bell.
Tickets are on sale now at the Altria Theater Box Office, on Altria Theater’s website, and by phone charge at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
Tickets start at $82.50.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.