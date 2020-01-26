Students protest after reported racist graffiti at the University of Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - At Saturday nights University of Richmond basketball game at the Robbins Center, some students in attendance protested against an alleged act of racism.
The protest comes after “racist graffiti” reportedly showed up Friday night on an African-American student’s dorm room.
Students at the game held up several signs, some saying, “no room for hate” and “stop racism.”
Richmond Spider’s Junior Forward Nick Sherod weighed in on the incident saying, " I think people want to sometimes silence people, they don’t really want to get that involved in the game."
Sherod went on to say, “I think that what happened is unacceptable, and I don’t think that can happen. I think that sometimes people have to know what’s going on on campus. This is just a game, we move on. Whoever’s door that got written on, that’s going to have to be with them for the rest of their life...”
The University’s President, Ronald Crutcher, responded to the incident calling it a “cowardly and racist act that is profoundly hurtful and deeply offensive.”
He went on to say, “Everyone should come together as a community, denounce racist acts, and support anyone who is targeted by them.”
