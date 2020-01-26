Spiders can’t ground No. 7 Flyers in front of sold out crowd

Dayton started strong, hitting its first three three-pointers and edging out to an early 11-2 lead. The Spiders clawed back as junior forward Nathan Cayo scored four-straight in the paint to pull Richmond to within one at 18-17. Minutes later, the sold-out crowd, the first at the Robins Center this season, exploded when Gilyard hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Spiders a 28-24 lead with 6:57 left in the first half. But Dayton responded with a 16-2 run to retake control before sophomore guard Jake Wojcik closed out the half with a jumper that fell in at the buzzer to trim the deficit to 40-32.