Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 Dayton pulled away after halftime and won its ninth straight game, beating Richmond 87-79. Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Atlantic 10-leading Flyers. They led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders. It was just the Spiders' second loss at home in 11 games. Richmond cut a 20-point deficit to single-digits in the late going, but came up short.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 20 points and Mount St. Mary's used two defensive stops in the last 25 seconds to hold off Bryant 79-76, stretching its win streak to four games. Adam Grant had 26 points for the Bulldogs, who got off to a crackling start, making 10 3-pointers before halftime, but were just 3-of-9 after the break. Trailing 74-73 with 25 seconds remaining, Grant drove for a layup only to have his shot blocked by the Mountaineers' Nana Opoku, who had four blocks in the game. Damien Chong Qui swiped the ball from Bryant's Ndugba with 11 seconds left.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Juan Munoz went 12 for 12 from the foul line and scored a career-high 27 points as Longwood defeated High Point 72-62 to end a four-game losing streak. John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 18 points. The game was tied at 49 near the midpoint of the second half and it was just 55-53 for Longwood after High Point's Jamal Wright hit a 3-pointer at the 8:37 mark. From there Longwood went 2 for 8 but was 12 of 13 from the foul line while the Panthers were 2 of 12 and 7 of 9 from the line.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. made all three of his 3-point shot attempts, the last one with four seconds left, and Morgan State beat Coppin State 50-48. Dejuan Clayton made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Eagles a 48-47 lead before Morgan State called timeout setting up Devonish-Prince's game-winner. Coppin State's Brendan Medley-Bacon pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds. His rebound effort matched single-game highs this season by George Washington's Arnaldo Toro Barea and Hasahn French of Saint Louis entering Saturday's games. Medley-Bacon was named the MEAC's Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.