Crews battle Hanover house fire, no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a Mechanicsville home Saturday.
A neighbor told fire crews there was no one home when the blaze started on the 7100 block of McCauley Lane. Fire fighters responded to the home just before 5 p.m. saying it was “well involved in fire,” when they arrived on scene. It was reported that several pets were in the home.
Hanover Fire says there were no injuries, and the family is now being assisted by the Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.Submit a news tip.