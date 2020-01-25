Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police raising money for fallen officer’s family

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is working to raise money for the family of a Newport News Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Dana Schrad is the heads of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and is still at a loss for words following the Thursday night death of a Newport News police officer, 24-year-old Officer Katie Thyne, who was killed in the line of duty.
“It’s very hard when we lose officers. We don’t have people banging down the door to become police officers anymore,” Schrad said.
At a news conference Friday, emotional response from the police chief there who once served with the Richmond Police Department.
“I talked to the hospital staff, the surgeon...and they did everything they possibly could...There’s a lot of healing that needs to take place. There’s no time frame for that,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
A former Richmond Police Chief will head to Newport News in the coming days with funds to help Thyne’s family.
“We’re sending John Vinutti down on Monday. He will present a check to Chief Drew for Officer Thyne’s family just so they have some money immediately. It can be difficult to get the funds you need right away to pay for those immediate expenses. So this is to help them bridge that gap,” Schrad said.
They’re also working to have Officer Thyne’s name engraved on the public safety memorial at the Virginia Capitol.
The Newport News Police Foundation has set up a memorial fund for Officer Thyne and can be found HERE.
