Tethering bill adds new protections for animals kept outside

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Animal rights advocates want lawmakers to advance legislation that expands on a tethering bill passed last year by the General Assembly.
The new legislation would increase the minimum length of a tether and adds conditions that include temperature, severe weather and require the animal to be brought inside when the owner isn’t home.
Senate Bill 272, introduced by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudon, would increase the required length of the tether from 10 feet or three times the length of the animal to 15 feet or four times the length of the animal.
