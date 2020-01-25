Subcommittee advances bill banning LGBTQ discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A General Assembly subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday that would prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, public accommodations, employment and credit applications.
Lawmakers suggested expanding the focus of a bill introduced by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, that would update the Virginia Fair Housing act to prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing.
McQuinn’s bill was rolled into HB 1663, patroned by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax.
