Sports Backers announce annual ‘Warrior Nation Celebration’ to take place Saturday, Jan. 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘Warrior Nation Celebration’ event celebrates Fitness Warriors’ positive impact across the Richmond area.
The Fitness Warriors program is currently offering free fitness classes in communities around the Richmond region, the program will take the opportunity to highlight community health success stories on January 25 at the annual Warrior Nation Celebration.
This event will take place at the Robinson Theater in Church Hill at 5:00 p.m. and will celebrate program achievements and community impact while also recognizing all program partners, participants, and host sites.
The Honorable Cynthia Newbille, Councilmember and President of the Richmond City Council and also the representative of Voter District 7, will be kicking off the event as the featured guest speaker.
The Fitness Warriors program, now in its sixth year, is intended to train community leaders to become fitness instructors and offer free fitness classes throughout the Richmond region, with an intended focus on underserved areas facing the highest rates of chronic disease.
Since beginning in 2014, the Fitness Warriors program has grown significantly in both size and geographic reach.
Over the last five years, the program has trained 128 community fitness leaders, known as Warriors, to lead-free group exercise classes in the communities that need them the most. At the end of 2019, there were over 60 free weekly fitness classes happening across the region.
The program has continued to expand its reach each year and, in addition to operating in communities in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover, and the cities of Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, and Colonial Heights, Fitness Warriors now also lead weekly classes in Amelia County, Dinwiddie County, Sussex County, Nottoway County, and Charles City County.
In the six years, over 5,000 individuals have started their fitness journey by attending a class led by a Fitness Warrior.
The program partners with more than 50 host sites to offer the free classes, including churches, community centers, libraries, and low-income housing communities.
The classes allow emerging fitness professionals to hone their skills while providing an essential resource to the communities they serve.
“The Fitness Warriors have brought so much energy and passion for fitness to our recreation centers where they host classes,” said Dr. James Worsley, Director of Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation. “We are so thankful for this partnership and the positive impact it is having on our community.”
The Fitness Warriors program depends on the support and expertise of partnering organizations, including Fit To Go, the American Council on Exercise (ACE), and the Richmond City Health District.
“The Fitness Warriors program does a fantastic job of providing active living opportunities to all corners of the Richmond region,” said Jon Lugbill, Executive Director of Sports Backers. “We are fortunate to work with so many great partners and foundations to prepare these leaders who help build healthy and active communities on a daily basis.”
The Fitness Warriors program continues to offer free weekly classes, and a full class schedule can be found at www.sportsbackers.org/warriors-schedule. The program is currently accepting applications for the next class of Warriors. Applications are due by February 9th. The application can be found at the following link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4728001
The Robinson Theater Community Arts Center is located at 2903 Q Street. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the program will run from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Media interested in attending can RSVP to Pete Woody at pete@sportsbackers.org.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.