Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals Agree on $2M Plus Incentives for 2020: AP Source

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that Ryan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $2 million deal for 2020.
The deal is pending a physical.
The agreement also includes a chance for Zimmerman to earn $3 million in incentives based on the number of games he plays and how many plate appearances he gets.
The 35-year-old first baseman was the team’s first draft pick after it moved to Washington. He has played in all 15 of the Nationals’ seasons and holds several franchise records.
Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.