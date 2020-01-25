[ Remains found; possibly linked to missing person ]

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - The King William Sheriff’s Office has recovered human remains in a heavily wooded area on El Sassar Rd. earlier today.
Hunters in the area came across the remains this morning and contacted the King William Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe the remains could be that of Farran Braxton who was reported missing in late September.
The remains were found approximately two miles away from where she went missing.
The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond for positive identification.
