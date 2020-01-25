Police chase ends in crash outside of Petersburg church

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A brief police chase in Petersburg ended in a crash on Friday night.
Officials said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Halifax Street
The suspect vehicle crashed into a sign and another vehicle outside Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Officials said both the suspect and driver inside the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital. The other driver is having surgery.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
It is unclear what led to the police chase.
NBC12 is working to learn more.
