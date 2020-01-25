Man arrested for assault on Law Enforcement Officer

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Troy Glen Laing was arrested in connection with a violent assault on a deputy as she was investigating a disturbance.
On Jan. 23, deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lee Street for a disturbance at approximately 10 p.m.
According to officials, Troy Laing, who rented a room at the residence, had been causing a disturbance and that he was intoxicated.
His roommates attempted to prevent Laing from driving due to intoxication, however, Laing refused and nearly struck the individuals with his vehicle.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, the suspect had already left in a vehicle.
Police spotted Laing driving in a vehicle that witnesses had already identified to officials. The deputy then performed a traffic stop and had Laing exit his vehicle to further investigate.
The suspect was not compliant with the deputy’s request at which time he was placed into handcuffs.
Then, Laing pushed away striking the deputy. He attempted to flee however the officer was able to catch up to him, tackling him the ground at which time a struggled ensued.
While struggling with the deputy, Laing put his hand on the deputy’s gun which was still in the holster.
He then picked her up several times, slamming her to the ground. After slamming the deputy, Lang proceeded to again run away from the deputy.
The deputy was able to catch up to him a second time, however, he was able to break free and jump a fence. As several deputies converged on the area, witnesses stated they saw a vehicle pick the suspect up in the area.
Deputies were able to stop that vehicle, which turned out the be an Uber Laing had called. Laing was then taken into custody without further incident.
He was charged with: 2 counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding, Obstruction of Justice, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer and Destruction of Property.
Laing is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. The deputy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
