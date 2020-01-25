Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CAMPAIGN EMBEZZLEMENT
7-year sentence imposed for theft from campaign, others
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former lawyer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1.6 million from groups including the campaign fund of Virginia's Democratic Senate majority leader, Richard Saslaw. Seventy-one-year-old David H. Miller of Fairfax was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. A jury convicted Miller on fraud and other counts last year. Prosecutors say he embezzled not just from Saslaw's campaign but also a Canadian business and an autism organization. Miller's wife, Linda Wallis, was Saslaw's campaign treasurer. She was sentenced to nearly five years for her role in the scheme. The embezzlement from Saslaw's campaign exceeded $650,000.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-GUN-LAWS
Virginia House advances gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures less than a week after tens of thousands of pro-gun advocates from around the country rallied at the state Capitol. But the bills did not include a proposed assault weapon ban, a top priority for Gov. Ralph Northam and one that's drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates. A Democratic-led House committee voted Friday for several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. Those bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month and universal background checks on gun purchases.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Veterans group: Lawsuit prompts Pentagon to reopen database
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group says the Pentagon will reopen a records database that helps service members to appeal a less-than-honorable discharge. The National Veterans Legal Services Program had sued the Defense Department over a lack of access to the database. It contains decisions by military review boards that grant or deny a veteran’s discharge appeal. Veterans study those decisions in hopes of building successful arguments of their own. The veterans group said Friday that the Pentagon has agreed to make almost all of the records available by the end of March. Veterans can lose some or all of their benefits depending on the their discharge.
OFFICER-FATAL DRAGGING
Virginia police officer dragged by car dies from injuries
Police in Virginia say a man has been charged in Newport News with felony homicide after a 24-year-old police officer was fatally dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police Chief Steve Drew said Friday during an emotional news conference that Katie Thyne was one of two officers standing by the vehicle. It drove a block before slamming into a tree Thursday evening. Drew said the driver was Vernon Green II. He said Green's vehicle was pulled over because of a drug complaint. Drew said Thyne was a hero and a U.S. Navy veteran who left behind a 2-year-old daughter and a loving partner.
CNS-ANIMAL TETHERING
Tethering bill adds new protections for animals kept outside
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Animal rights advocates want lawmakers to advance legislation that expands on a tethering bill passed last year by the General Assembly. The new legislation would increase the minimum length of a tether and adds conditions that include temperature, severe weather and require the animal to be brought inside when the owner isn’t home. Senate Bill 272, introduced by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudon, would increase the required length of the tether from 10 feet or three times the length of the animal to 15 feet or four times the length of the animal.
CNS-FAIR HOUSIONG
Subcommittee advances bill banning LGBTQ discrimination
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A General Assembly subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday that would prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, public accommodations, employment and credit applications. Lawmakers suggested expanding the focus of a bill introduced by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, that would update the Virginia Fair Housing act to prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing. McQuinn’s bill was rolled into HB 1663, patroned by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax.
VIRGINIA TEMPLE
Construction on Richmond-area Mormon temple set for spring
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Construction on the first Mormon temple in Virginia is expected to start this spring. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a news release that a groundbreaking on the Richmond-area temple will be held April 11. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports plans for the two-story, 36,000-square-foot structure were initially announced in spring of 2018. The church estimates there are some 100,000 members in Virginia and the closest temple is in the Washington, D.C., area. Construction is expected to take two to three years.
ILLNESSES-SCHOOLS CLOSED
Virginia school district cancels classes for deep cleaning
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Students, teachers and staff won't attend school Friday in a Virginia district so that workers can deep clean schools and buses. The Bristol Herald Courier reports Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed so its facilities can be sanitized. The superintendent says the decision came after one school had an absence rate over 20% on Thursday. He says the average rate is about 5% to 9%. He says there's also a shortage of substitute teachers. The district is prepared to pay overtime to custodial workers if the deep cleaning extends into the weekend.