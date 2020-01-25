'I miss my child’: Central Va. mother says 8-month-old daughter died of Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Central Virginia mother says her 8-month-old daughter died from a strain of the Coronavirus less than a year ago.
Karleata Claxton says the news of a new strain of the virus is not only hard but she wants everyone to be aware of the warning signs.
What we are seeing now is a new strain of the Coronavirus. There are seven different strains that have been around for years, and doctors say there’s a good chance you have already come into contact with it.
“It’s very hard for me because I cry all the time about her,” Claxton said.
Claxton was sitting at home earlier this week when she saw ‘Coronavirus’ come across the TV.
“It made me upset. It made me cry. It was a lot of emotions that were all over me,” she said.
Not even a year ago, her 8-month-old daughter, Karlea Claiborne, died. The death certificate cites Coronavirus as the cause.
“I miss my child,” Claxton said.
Karlea was a triplet and her mom noticed something wasn’t right in January 2019. So they went to VCU Medical Center where doctors gave her oxygen and sent her home.
“It wasn’t even two days later she was sent back to the hospital because she started breathing funny and very deeply. She couldn’t catch her breath,” Claxton said.
This time, the 8-month-old never got out of the hospital. She died on Feb. 11.
“Most people already have experienced the Coronavirus,” Dr. Marsh Cuttino said.
Dr. Cuttino is the Medical Director of the Henrico Doctors ER and says it wasn’t the new strain of the virus that killed Karlea.
Cuttino says there is a difference in what is being seen now to what has been seen for years.
“The Coronavirus family is a family of seven viruses and several that cause the common cold. People here it as bronchiolitis or the viral cold,” Dr. Cuttino said.
Symptoms mimic the flu but there will be respiratory issues as well - which include trouble breathing, lips changing colors and coughing. Many also see fluid in the lungs, which is what happened to Karlea.
“It’s not the same. This is a zebra and this is a horse. The horse we see all the time. The zebra is very rare but they are both horse-like animals,” Dr. Cuttino said.
Right now, there is no vaccine, cure or treatment. Cuttino says many of the viruses originate in bats and later transfer into humans.
“This virus can be spread by coughing, so you need to cover your cough. If you feel you are ill - you should isolate yourself,” Cuttino said.
